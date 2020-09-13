Young Professionals Network cleans up the Dakota Zoo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck-Mandan Young Professionals spent the morning cleaning up the Dakota Zoo.

Members volunteer at the zoo each year, tackling a different project each time. This year, they raked leaves.

Other community members joined in the clean up after seeing a Facebook post about the event.

“Children seeing adults and peers give back in the community definitely sets a positive example,” said Young Professionals Network board of director, Catherine Jones.

Jones said the group does several different projects throughout the year for people of all ages to connect with others.

