Advertisement

Sunday: 431 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

BY THE NUMBERS

8,505 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

541,850 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

431 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

15,577 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.29% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,754 – Total Active Cases

+220 Individuals from yesterday

135 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

12,655 – Total recovered since pandemic began

62 – Currently Hospitalized

+ 6 - Individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (168 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 60s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 3
  • Barnes County – 5
  • Benson County – 4
  • Bowman County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 90
  • Cass County – 87
  • Dickey County – 1
  • Emmons County - 10
  • Grand Forks County – 15
  • Griggs County - 2
  • Hettinger County – 2
  • LaMoure County – 3
  • Logan County – 1
  • McHenry County – 2
  • McIntosh County – 2
  • McKenzie County - 1
  • McLean County - 8
  • Mercer County - 3
  • Morton County – 42
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Nelson County - 2
  • Oliver County – 2
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 6
  • Ransom County - 4
  • Renville County – 3
  • Richland County – 8
  • Rolette County - 1
  • Sioux County - 2
  • Stark County – 35
  • Stutsman County – 38
  • Traill County - 1
  • Walsh County - 1
  • Ward County – 26
  • Williams County – 18

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot State officials monitoring spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Health officials have completed much of the contact tracing but continue to do so throughout the weekend

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-12-2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

North Dakota WWII veteran receives funeral escort from a Bismarck motorcycle club

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
After retiring from the Marine Corp, Krueger served in the secret service under President Nixon.

News

Edgewood residents in Mandan receive special drive-thru parade

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Administration put out a call on social media for friends, family and anyone with a classic car to decorate their vehicles to make them festive. They held a drive thru parade for residents.

Latest News

News

North Dakota motorcycle clubs honor fallen 9/11 firefighters with a Ride to Remember

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The ride not only honors the fallen in New York City, but helps small, local fire departments buy new equipment and focus on mental health.

News

More than a half million in federal grants to Minot State POWER Center

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
It’s a part of their Academic Support Center.

News

Mask PSA’s coming soon

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Starting Monday, the firm will launch digital adverts on social media.

News

Sanford Bismarck offers fall MedX health care career exploration program virtually

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
This year the program will be offered in a virtual format instead of in person.

News

One killed in semi vs. motorcycle crash

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
The driver of the semi was not injured. He faces charges of failing to yield at the intersection.

News

Cpl. Nathan Good Iron honored with Soldier’s Battlefield Cross

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The North Dakota Heroes Foundation dedicated a Soldier’s Battlefield Cross at the Three Affiliated Tribes Museum in honor of Cpl. Nathan Good Iron.