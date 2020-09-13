Advertisement

String of vandalism to buildings in downtown Bismarck

Vandalism in downtown Bismarck
Vandalism in downtown Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are asking downtown business owners to check their surveillance video as they investigate a string of vandalism to buildings on Main Avenue.

Police said the word “cran” was spray painted on several businesses. They’re not sure how many were hit.

According to a Facebook post, the Big Boy statue and menu board was among the buildings vandalized.

The owner of Big Boy is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

If you have any information about the vandalism to any of the buildings, you’re asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews respond to house fire in Bismarck

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News

Former First Lady Grace Link turns 102, reflects on life

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
A group of about 40 people made sure they wore masks and didn’t get too close as they sang happy birthday and brought the birthday girl balloons and banners to celebrate her big day.

News

Sunday: 431 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Latest COVID-19 test results.

News

Minot State officials monitoring spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Health officials have completed much of the contact tracing but continue to do so throughout the weekend

Latest News

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-12-2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

North Dakota WWII veteran receives funeral escort from a Bismarck motorcycle club

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
After retiring from the Marine Corp, Krueger served in the secret service under President Nixon.

News

Edgewood residents in Mandan receive special drive-thru parade

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Administration put out a call on social media for friends, family and anyone with a classic car to decorate their vehicles to make them festive. They held a drive thru parade for residents.

News

North Dakota motorcycle clubs honor fallen 9/11 firefighters with a Ride to Remember

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The ride not only honors the fallen in New York City, but helps small, local fire departments buy new equipment and focus on mental health.

News

More than a half million in federal grants to Minot State POWER Center

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
It’s a part of their Academic Support Center.

News

Mask PSA’s coming soon

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Starting Monday, the firm will launch digital adverts on social media.