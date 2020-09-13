String of vandalism to buildings in downtown Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are asking downtown business owners to check their surveillance video as they investigate a string of vandalism to buildings on Main Avenue.

Police said the word “cran” was spray painted on several businesses. They’re not sure how many were hit.

According to a Facebook post, the Big Boy statue and menu board was among the buildings vandalized.

The owner of Big Boy is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

If you have any information about the vandalism to any of the buildings, you’re asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department.

