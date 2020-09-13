Sanford Bismarck offers fall MedX health care career exploration program virtually

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health in Bismarck is offering a fall MedX health care career exploration program for high school juniors and seniors in Bismarck-Mandan and surrounding communities.

This year the program will be offered in a virtual format instead of in person.

Typically, during the 11-week course, Sanford Health in Bismarck’s senior career development consultant Linae Enockson said some program activities take place in the hospital, but due to COVID-19 this year’s MedX experience is more of an intellectual one than hands-on.

Students will get a behind-the-scenes look at more than 20 health care careers.

“You’re going to have the chance to ask questions and to interact virtually with someone who’s actually working in the field right now,” said Enockson.

For an application or more information on the program, contact Linae Enockson at (701) 323-2911 or at linae.enockson@sanfordhealth.org.

