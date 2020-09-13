Not So Heavenly Bodies holds fundraiser

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck photographer gained international attention last year for her fundraising work with North Dakota bikers. Now, she’s back again with a new fundraiser and new models.

The Not So Heavenly Bodies calendar features bikers from different North Dakota motorcycle clubs.

Beth Nielsen said she came up with the idea as a joke, thinking they would only sell a few copies.

They sold more than 1,000 calendars and raised more than $16,000. They hope to do that again this year.

“This is a literally a five minute brain-child. I was like: ‘let’s do this’ and here we are. I mean, it’s fantastic the support that this calendar gets,” said Not So Heavenly Bodies creator, Beth Nielsen.

Money raised this year will go to Sporting Chance, an organization that helps people with disabilities to participate in outdoor sporting activities.

