North Dakota motorcycle clubs honor fallen 9/11 firefighters with a Ride to Remember

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 343 Firefighters lost their lives during the September 11th attacks. America honored the nearly 3,000 people killed in the September 11th attacks. Saturday afternoon in Mandan, motorcycle clubs from across the state came together to honor firefighters with a ride.

All members of the the Fire and Iron Station Motorcycle Club are current or retired firefighters. The ride not only honors the fallen in New York City, but helps small, local fire departments buy new equipment and focus on mental health.

“We have to take care of our own, it’s all about brotherhood in the fire department. We’re all about each other it’s....it’s of sorts like being a soldier. We go in as teams and we go in together and we go out together,” said Fire and Iron Station 16 Club President, Mike “BT” Forrest.

Forrest estimates more than 200 motorcycles traveled from Mandan through Morton and Grant counties.

He hopes they raised $10,000 to purchase oxygen tanks and respirators for Flasher, Elgin, Glen Ullin and New Salem fire departments.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.