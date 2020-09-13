Miss America organization celebrates 99 years

MINOT, N.D. – 2020 marks the 99th anniversary for the Miss America organization.

The competition started off as a beauty contest in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 1921.

Miss America is a nationwide non-profit that provides scholarships to young women empowering them for the future.

Miss North Dakota 2019/2020 discussed with us what it means to be a part of the organization.

“There’s such a legacy of women who have done incredible things and are incredibly talented and educated. To be one of those few that got walk and compete on the Miss America stage, I’m just so honored,” said Miss North Dakota 2019/2020, Haley Wolfe.

This year’s competition has been postponed due to the coronavirus, but contestants are very excited for upcoming year and the celebration of 100 years of Miss America.

