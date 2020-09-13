Advertisement

Minot State officials monitoring spike in COVID-19 cases

Photo Courtesy: Minot State University
Photo Courtesy: Minot State University (KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University officials are monitoring a spike in COVID-19 cases, following recent mass testing events, a spokesperson for the university confirmed with Your News Leader.

According to a message sent out to the Minot State community from university President Dr. Steven Shirley, a mass testing event on Sept. 9 resulted in 64 positive cases, 60 students and four faculty/staff, out of just over 500 tests administered.

Health officials have completed much of the contact tracing but continue to do so throughout the weekend, according to Shirley.

Many of the individuals who tested positive were asymptomatic, according to Shirley, who stressed the importance of the university continuing to hold regular testing events.

The university will hold testing events this Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Friday, Sept. 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the MSU Dome.

In the message, Shirley indicated the results had not returned yet of an event Friday where roughly 170 tests were administered.

According to Mike Linnell with Minot State University communications, for now, the university will not change course with its current plan, which allows for in-person, online, and hy-flex learning.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Saturday, the university has 85 active COVID-19 cases across on-campus and off-campus students, faculty, and staff.

More information can be found on the university dashboard: https://www.minotstateu.edu/covid/

