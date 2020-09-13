MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Fire Department turns 125 years old Sunday, celebrating its service to the community and commemorating triumphs over catastrophes, past and present.

The Minot fire department has a lot to celebrate this year. Keeping up with fires in the past such as the Westland oil and Chateau fires to modern day disasters such as the 2011 flood and the Halls Apartment fire earlier this year.

Members of the Minot Fire Department said the progress since the first fire response as early as the 1890′s interesting to look back on.

“Whenever there was a call for a fire the first individual that brought the team of horses to the station would get the job to haul the engine to the fire. So people were trying to get there because they got paid to use their team of horses,” said Fire Inspector Stuart Hammer.

The Minot fire department was officially established on September 13,1895.History continues to be made at MFD as the first female fire chief Kelli Kronschnabel was appointed in 2016. Long-time firefighters said technology has changed over the years.

“Mostly the equipment, everything is constantly changing. Think of the bucket brigades they used to fight fire with and now we can put hundreds of gallons minute of water on a fire. It’s just such a dramatic difference,” said Battalion Chief, Glen Hardy.

To commemorate the anniversary, the department has been posting historic photographs on its Facebook page, giving a spotlight to some of the most historic events in Minot’s history.

“What we’re trying to do here is just inform the public of how long we’ve been around the Minot area. How the evolution from our firefighters back in 1895 actually all the way until now have changed,” said Training Captain Devin Walter.

Taking time to learn from the history of the past to build a better future.

The Minot Fire Department works out of four stations throughout the city. According to Hammer, there are plans for a fifth station expected to break ground in 2022.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.