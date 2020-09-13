Mask PSA’s coming soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh and Morton Counties will be seeing some new public education pieces in the coming days as part of new campaign about wearing masks.

Agency Mabu earned a contract from the Burleigh-Morton County COVID Task Force.

Starting Monday, the firm will launch digital adverts on social media.

By the end of the month, they’ll air the adverts on tv and radio.

Around Thanksgiving, they’ll be using digital billboards and targeted publications.

“And they’ll also be reaching out to a variety of entities in Burleigh and Morton Counties to look at doing a mascot promotion of mask wearing. Really a robust plan moving forward,” said Renae Moch of Burleigh Public Health.

The budget given to Agency Mabu (MAH-boo) is more than $70,000 and runs until the end of the year.

