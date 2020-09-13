Larger counties will have in person early voting in the general election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week, election officials confirmed physical polling places will be open for the general election in November. In larger counties, there will be early voting in person as well.

“I think that we will see a lot of people going to vote in person and that’s just going to lead to potentially long lines. So the best thing to do is either to consider voting in person early, maybe vote by mail,” said State Election Director, Brian Newby.

Newby said those in smaller counties that don’t have early voting, but still want to vote in person, should come to the polls well-researched and prepared to vote in order to be in and out as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.