Former First Lady Grace Link turns 102, reflects on life

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friends and family gathered outside former First Lady Grace Link’s window this weekend to deliver birthday wishes.

Grace turns 102 today.

A group of about 40 people made sure they wore masks and didn’t get too close as they sang happy birthday and brought the birthday girl balloons and banners to celebrate her big day.

Born Grace Johnson on September 13, 1918, she married Art Link in 1939.

Art became active in politics; he was elected to the state House of Representatives in 1946. He later served in the U.S. House of Representatives and as Governor of North Dakota. Grace stood by her husband’s side through his entire political career.

“These are some friends of mine,” she says, pointing to a photo in an album.

Pictures remind Grace Link of the friends she’s made in her past century.

“I like to meet new people,” says the former First Lady.

In her years as First Lady of North Dakota Grace met thousands of people. Her husband and the love of her life, Art Link, was the state’s 27th governor, from 1973 to 1981.

“I was a farmer’s daughter that married a farmer. I thought farming would be our lifestyle,” she recalls.

Instead, they became public servants.

“I enjoyed being with people. We made lots of friends all over the state,” says Grace.

Grace got to see the world with her husband. She recalls a trip to Egypt and a Governor’s conference, where she out fished all the men.

“That was a big fish,” she says as she points to the photo.

Music brought Grace and Art together. Grace remembers the first time they met; at a small-town dance near their hometowns in northwestern North Dakota.

Grace: Art was playing the violin. He leaned over to a friend of mine that he knew and asked who I was. Evidently I caught his eye. I was only 15.

Five years later, they married.

“He was my one and only. I never dated anyone else. We had a good marriage, a happy marriage,” she says.

Art passed away in 2010.

“It seems to me so long since he left me now. It’s kind of a lonesome life too.”

But it is a life Grace is grateful for.

“I’ll have to say that I’ve had a good life,” Grace says.

These photographs and memories are proof of a long, rewarding, life spent in North Dakota.

Grace lives in assisted living. She stays busy reading and keeping up with politics. She’s never missed an election and is already planning to vote by absentee ballot in November.

