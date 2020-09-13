Edgewood residents in Mandan receive special drive-thru parade

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the pandemic began assisted living facilities have restricted access from family members in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Residents at Edgewood in Mandan received a special treat from the community Saturday morning.

Administration put out a call on social media for friends, family and anyone with a classic car to decorate their vehicles to make them festive. They held a drive thru parade for residents.

Hildegard Steckler said the parade brought a smile to her face.

“[It’s a] perfect place to get out and see the rest of our family, I call it a family here,” said Edgewood resident, Hildegard Steckler.

Steckler says she misses her relatives but often talks about their memories with other residents to pass the time.

Mavis Hoesel said she misses her family too but understands the importance of staying apart.

“I thought it was wonderful, it was nice of all these people to take the time to remember us. It’s just something that we don’t realize you that are not in a home are suffering too,” said Hoesel.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.