Crews respond to house fire in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was injured in a house fire this afternoon. Bismarck’s fire chief said crews responded to the 1700 block of East Avenue B for heavy smoke in a downstairs apartment.

Firefighters quickly got the small fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Several streets in the area were closed for a couple hours, they have since reopened.

