Crews respond to house fire in Bismarck
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was injured in a house fire this afternoon. Bismarck’s fire chief said crews responded to the 1700 block of East Avenue B for heavy smoke in a downstairs apartment.
Firefighters quickly got the small fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Several streets in the area were closed for a couple hours, they have since reopened.
