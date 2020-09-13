Americas 2020 exhibition opens on Minot State campus

MINOT, N.D. - The Americas 2020 all media exhibition is open at Minot State University’s Northwest Art Center.

The exhibit contains 42 works from across the American continents that are meant to represent the times we live in.

Juror Guillermo Guardia of Peru selected which of the submissions would be shown.

The exhibit is open Tuesday to Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. until Oct. 2.

