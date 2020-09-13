Advertisement

Americas 2020 exhibition opens on Minot State campus

Americas 2020 exhibition
Americas 2020 exhibition(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - The Americas 2020 all media exhibition is open at Minot State University’s Northwest Art Center.

The exhibit contains 42 works from across the American continents that are meant to represent the times we live in.

Juror Guillermo Guardia of Peru selected which of the submissions would be shown.

The exhibit is open Tuesday to Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. until Oct. 2.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Not So Heavenly Bodies holds fundraiser

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Money raised this year will go to Sporting Chance, an organization that helps people with disabilities to participate in outdoor sporting activities.

News

Miss America organization celebrates 99 years

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The competition started off as a beauty contest in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 1921.

News

Larger counties will have in person early voting in the general election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The state election director said those in smaller counties that don’t have early voting, but still want to vote in person, should come to the polls well-researched and prepared to vote in order to be in and out as quickly as possible.

News

Minot Fire Department turns 125 years old

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Members of the Minot Fire Department said the progress since the first fire response as early as the 1890′s interesting to look back on.

Latest News

News

Young Professionals Network cleans up the Dakota Zoo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Other community members joined in the clean up after seeing a Facebook post about the event.

News

Crews respond to house fire in Bismarck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News

String of vandalism to buildings in downtown Bismarck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
If you have any information about the vandalism to any of the buildings, you’re asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department.

News

Former First Lady Grace Link turns 102, reflects on life

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
A group of about 40 people made sure they wore masks and didn’t get too close as they sang happy birthday and brought the birthday girl balloons and banners to celebrate her big day.

News

Sunday: 431 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Latest COVID-19 test results.

News

Minot State officials monitoring spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Health officials have completed much of the contact tracing but continue to do so throughout the weekend