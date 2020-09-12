State School Superintendent honors ND Teacher of the Year finalist Cory Volk

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler honored Bismarck’s South Central High School science teacher Cory Volk during a ceremony at the high school for being one of the four finalist for the 2021 North Dakota Teacher of the Year.

The winner of the 2021 North Dakota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 21 at the capitol.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.