Saturday: 468 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

BY THE NUMBERS

9,603 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

533,340 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

468 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

15,151 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.16% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,534 – Total Active Cases

+191 Individuals from yesterday

185 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

12,450 – Total recovered since pandemic began

56 – Currently Hospitalized

-8 individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (167 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 2

Barnes County – 29

Benson County – 8

Bowman County - 3

Burleigh County - 61

Cass County – 70

Dickey County - 1

Dunn County - 5

Eddy County – 1

Emmons County - 5

Foster County – 5

Grand Forks County – 14

Griggs County - 1

Hettinger County – 3

LaMoure County – 4

Logan County – 1

McHenry County – 1

McIntosh County – 2

McLean County - 8

Mercer County - 10

Morton County – 51

Mountrail County – 3

Oliver County – 1

Pembina County - 2

Ramsey County – 7

Ransom County - 4

Renville County – 1

Richland County – 7

Sargent County - 1

Sioux County - 1

Stark County – 51

Steele County - 1

Stutsman County – 30

Traill County - 2

Walsh County - 3

Ward County – 63

Wells County - 1

Williams County – 5

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

