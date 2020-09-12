One killed in semi vs. motorcycle crash

Fessenden, ND - One person is dead after a semi struck a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

It happened at about 2:45 p.m. on State Highway 15, just southeast of Fessenden.

The Highway patrol says the driver of the semi , a 67-year-old Fessenden man was leaving the elevator in Fessenden and heading back to his farm east of town when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Oak Avenue and State Highway 15.

The semi struck a motorcycle trike. The driver of the motorcycle was killed.

The driver of the semi was not injured. He faces charges of failing to yield at the intersection. The victim’s name has not been released.

The crash is under investigation.

