ND National Guard member was inspired to join after 9/11

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been 19 years since 9/11.

As many people are looking back on that difficult day today, North Dakota National Guard leaders say they carry the heartbreak of that day with them every day.

One of those people is Sgt. Tessa Hogan. She was in college the day the twin towers fell and says that moment inspired her to enlist in 2006.

“It’s just something that’s always hanging out there in the back of your mind. What happened, what happened to all those people, what happened to our country,” said Human Resources NCO Sgt. Hogan.

Hogan said she took a short break to be with her children, but rejoined in February of 2019. She said the pandemic hasn’t stopped her from completing her duties.

