Advertisement

Flood project work to cause lane closures next week on Broadway in Minot

Flood project work to cause lane closures next week on Broadway in Minot
Flood project work to cause lane closures next week on Broadway in Minot(KFYR)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Motorists in Minot should look out for a minor traffic delay next week due to flood protection work.

Starting this Monday, Sept. 14, the left lanes near the intersection of 4th Avenue NW and Broadway will be closed temporarily to replace concrete panels.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dan’s Garden: Preparing for spring

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Fall is coming but Dan Cashman shows us you can still plant flowers.

News

State School Superintendent honors ND Teacher of the Year finalist Cory Volk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler honored Bismarck's South Central High School science teacher Cory Volk during a ceremony at the high school for being one of the four finalist for the 2021 North Dakota Teacher of the Year.

News

Bismarck elementary school teacher said moving to face-to-face is a step in the right direction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck School administrators have decided to move kindergarten through fifth-graders to full face-to-face learning Sept. 29.

News

ND National Guard member was inspired to join after 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
It’s been 19 years since 9/11.

Latest News

News

Minot firefighters honor FDNY with Magic City Campus stairclimb

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Members of the Minot Fire Department paid tribute to the 343 New York Firefighters who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks by holding a special stair climb Friday near the football field at Magic City Campus.

News

Rolette County authorities warn of kidnapping phone scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a telephone scam making the rounds.

News

Dickinson FD Auxiliary members honor 9/11 first responders with climb

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Members of the Dickinson Fire Department Auxiliary honored 9/11 first responders this morning by climbing 110 sets of stairs.

News

Author of book on Angila Wilder case to hold signing event Saturday in Minot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Author C.J. Wynn will be signing books at The Depot in downtown Minot this Saturday.

News

Public’s help needed to identify WWII veteran

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs along with the Williams County Veterans Service Office are asking the public’s help in finding additional information about a World War II veteran from Williston.

News

Minot school administrators address attendance policies amid potential quarantines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot Public School administrators said missing school due to quarantine will not count against student’s attendance.