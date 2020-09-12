Flood project work to cause lane closures next week on Broadway in Minot
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Motorists in Minot should look out for a minor traffic delay next week due to flood protection work.
Starting this Monday, Sept. 14, the left lanes near the intersection of 4th Avenue NW and Broadway will be closed temporarily to replace concrete panels.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
