Dinosaurs take over Dakota Square in Minot

Dinosaurs take over Dakota Square mall in Minot(Jurassic Empire)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Dinosaurs are taking over the Dakota Square mall in Minot this weekend.

Life-size dinosaurs are being featured at Jurassic Empire through Sunday. The exhibit is in the old Sears building on the south end of the mall.

Adults and kids are $26, and a $3 discount is offered for senior citizens, and military with a military ID.

The exhibit runs until 7 p.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

More information can be found at: http://jurassicempire.com/

Images courtesy: Jurassic Empire

