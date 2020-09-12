Dinosaurs take over Dakota Square in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Dinosaurs are taking over the Dakota Square mall in Minot this weekend.

Life-size dinosaurs are being featured at Jurassic Empire through Sunday. The exhibit is in the old Sears building on the south end of the mall.

Adults and kids are $26, and a $3 discount is offered for senior citizens, and military with a military ID.

The exhibit runs until 7 p.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

More information can be found at: http://jurassicempire.com/

Images courtesy: Jurassic Empire

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.