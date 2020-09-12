Dan’s Garden: Preparing for spring

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fall is coming but Dan Cashman shows us you can still plant flowers.

For the next few weeks we’ll be planting bulbs that need a rest period this fall so that they bloom next spring. And, the ones to plant now are tulips, crocuses, daffodils, hyacinth; things like that, even allium related to onions. They’re, very pretty and they bloom in the spring.

So, I prep this hole. I dug it down about six or seven inches deep, and I mixed peat moss, I mixed bone meal and nice top soil, and I have the fertilizer right down the hole. The bulb food that’s really important.

I use maybe a fourth of a cup per square foot. I’m going to put tulips seven or eight per square foot. I always put them right at the bottom of the hole, pointy side up so they don’t grow to China.

We used to think that as kids they’ll bloom and give us years of satisfaction water them in real good and next thing you know spring will come and we’ll have lots of color.

Besides tulips, you can plant daffodils hyacinths and crocuses that will bloom next spring. They’re not expensive. They will give you many years of satisfaction and mums are great colorful; these are annuals. They are not going to last this fall but we do have perennials mums from the university of Minnesota that will live for many years.

Next week we are going to talk about seeding a new lawn or over seeding a thin lawn. Until then good gardening.

