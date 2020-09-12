Cpl. Nathan Good Iron honored with Soldier’s Battlefield Cross

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – A North Dakotan who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan in 2006 was honored Saturday in New Town.

The North Dakota Heroes Foundation dedicated a Soldier’s Battlefield Cross at the Three Affiliated Tribes Museum in honor of Cpl. Nathan Good Iron.

Good Iron was killed in action on Nov. 23, 2006 at age 25, while on duty with the North Dakota National Guard’s Grand Forks-based 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

It’s the sixth such Soldier Battlefield Cross memorial sponsored by the foundation, and the tenth dedication of 22 North Dakotans who have given their lives in the Global War on Terror.

