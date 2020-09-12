Bismarck elementary school teacher said moving to face-to-face is a step in the right direction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck School administrators have decided to move kindergarten through fifth-graders to full face-to-face learning Sept. 29.

In a few weeks, this Solheim Elementary School teacher will be teaching all of her students in a full face-to-face model of instruction.

“I think it’s important for elementary aged students to be back in school, because I know a lot of students were really struggling with that online portion of the distance learning, and a lot of our students really thrive on that structure,” said Solheim Elementary School Third Grade Teacher Casie Rossman.

BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health was comfortable with this decision to move elementary students to face-to-face learning, for a variety of reasons.

“We felt like we used the opening week and this week to really manage the teaching and learning of bringing kids back slowly and surely, so that’s a lot to do with why we made the decision about the elementary,” said Hornbacher.

BPS School Board President Karl Lembke said the goal was to eventually return all student back to the classroom.

“As a board member, I’m very happy that we’re able to do that sooner than later and hopefully we can keep moving towards that with our middle and high school,” said Lembke.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said it is the state’s and BPS’s desired to safely return students to the classroom on a consistent basis.

“It is the state’s goal, it’s Bismarck Public Schools goal to make sure that our students are coming to our classrooms face-to-face as quickly as they can, but as safely as they can as well,” said Baesler.

BPS administrators say protocols for contact tracing and COVID-19 exposure will be strictly enforced, and students and staff are to stay home if they are sick.

You can find out more about the changes on the district website under Fall Reentry Information.

