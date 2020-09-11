Advertisement

State health leaders explain when North Dakotans will receive COVID vaccines.
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Experts say COVID-19 vaccines could hit the market soon. The North Dakota Department of Health says they could be available in our state as early as November this year. But, not everyone will have access to the first round of vaccines.

Vaccine makers are working on a process that typically takes about 10 years as they race to provide a coronavirus vaccine to stop the pandemic.

“We have now six vaccines that are either already in phase three trials, or will be quite soon. Each of those requiring 30,000 participants to be sure we have enough evidence to decide about safety and efficacy. And it is moving forward at a pace that the world has never seen,” said National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins.

Doctors at North Dakota Department of Health say they have a distribution plan in place once phase 3 efficacy trials are complete. DOH members say health care providers wanting to administer COVID-19 vaccines will be able to fill out an enrollment form in the next few weeks.

“Once vaccine is available, we will allocate it out to those providers. And, it will be shipped either from the manufacturer or from CDC’s vaccine distributor,” said NDDOH Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell. However, they say not everyone will have access to the first shipment of vaccines.

“We do not yet know who will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine. A lot of it is based on risk, severity of disease-- things like that. I think we can make some assumptions for who we think will be prioritized first. And then, it will really depend on how much vaccine is available,” Howell said.

Howell says people like health care workers, long term care workers and residents, people with underlying medical conditions and possibly critical infrastructure and essential workers will likely be considered in the first round of priority picks for the COVID vaccine.

She says they plan to get larger quantity shipments in 2021 when they will become available to the general public.

Although the vaccines are undergoing an accelerated process, Dr. Collins says makers are not cutting any corners when it comes to safety.

