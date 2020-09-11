Rolette County authorities warn of kidnapping phone scam

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a telephone scam making the rounds.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, people have reported getting calls from a man that said he has kidnapped a loved one.

Victims of the scam said the caller demands money to be wire-transferred to the Bottineau Walmart. Rolette County officers ask the public to write down the number, and send it to your local law enforcement agency. They advise not to give in to the caller’s demands.

