Public’s help needed to identify WWII veteran

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs along with the Williams County Veterans Service Office are asking the public’s help in finding additional information about a World War II veteran from Williston.

The Faces of Margraten Project is a collection of photos recognizing the U.S. Service Members who died liberating the Netherlands during the 1940s.

The Margraten cemetery is the final resting place for over 8,000 U.S. soldiers, including Private Neil McIntyre, one of two remaining North Dakotans who needs to be further identified with a photo.

Project members have already learned that Private McIntyre was born in April 1926 to Peter and Odelia McIntyre and enlisted at Fort Snelling, Minnesota, in 1944. He would go on to be a private in the 634th Tank Destroyer Battalion.

“That’s what we’re hoping for, maybe a niece or nephew that’s on the younger side that may remember an uncle from World War II that passed away and hopefully there’s a picture out there somewhere that someone has,” said Williams County Veterans Service Officer Grant Carns.

Since 2015, the group has held a bi-annual event at the cemetery during Dutch Memorial Day weekend to display thousands of photos next to their grave markers. If you have any information about Private McIntyre, please contact the VSO at 701-577-4550.

