Pro’s Pointer#19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are always a few things that remind us that fall is fast approaching. One of those things, on this television station, is wrapping up Pro’s Pointers on the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, “Well here we are at the end of the 2020 Pro’s Pointers season and it feels really weird to say we’re ending just like we started. There sure has been a lot of uncertainty in the world this year but one of the bright points is fishing participation is through the roof, sky high.

Case in point, the State of North Dakota set an all-time record for the number of fishing licenses sold.

Fishing has always been a great escape for me personally and it’s great to see other people following suit and you know what, we’re far from the last cast of the season. There is some incredible fall fishing ahead of us.

Ice fishing is just around the corner and let’s not forget an incredible hunting season yet to come as well so get out there, catch a few fish, have a great fall, stay safe and if everything goes just right hopefully you’ll be able to next spring to celebrate the silver anniversary of Pro’s Pointers. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this year’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Just in case you don’t know, the silver anniversary is year number 25 and Pro’s Pointers will reach that milestone next May.

