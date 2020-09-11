North Dakota businesses to receive $7 million in CARES Act aid

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The federal Economic Development Administration is distributing $6.8 million in CARES Act money to North Dakota businesses to help cover losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will go out to development councils in different regions of the state, which will then distribute those funds to small businesses.

In our viewing area, the Souris Basin Planning Council, which covers the Minot area, will get $1.4 million.

The North Central Planning Council, which covers Rolette county, will get $1.2 million.

The Mandan-based Lewis & Clark Regional Development Council will get $1.1 million dollars.

“These investments will provide small businesses across North Dakota with the necessary capital to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and, in turn, create a stronger and more resilient state economy for the future,” said US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

