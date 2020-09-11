Advertisement

ND leads nation in hospital costs

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 10, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota hospitals have higher costs per person than almost all other states, according to a review by the state’s health care committee.

From 2010 to 2019, North Dakota hospital revenues and expenses have risen nearly 8 percent every year.

And while many say that’s because the population is increasing, the firm responsible for the study, Horizon Government Affairs, said these numbers are based on the costs per patient.

According to the study, hospital operating costs in North Dakota are higher than any other state, but also rank second in revenues per person.

“The data is the data. There have been some changes there. Certainly, the market has changed. Consolidation providers have changed since 2010 in all states, and that’s a piece of this probably,” said Horizon Government Affairs V.P. J.P. Wieske. Amongst the nine major hospitals, wages and benefits have increased by more than seven percent in the past 10 years.

Staffing is up three percent. However, there were concerns over how the data affects North Dakotans. Fargo and Grand Forks, while mostly seeing North Dakotan patients, are regional and see significant traffic from their neighboring states.

“I think Sanford Health Fargo is such an outlier that it should be considered separately. They invested $600 million is what became the only Level-1 trauma center between Minneapolis and Seattle. So when we talk regional, that’s a much larger area,” said Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck.

A 15 percent drop in deferred surgeries took a toll on hospital revenues and payrolls. However, the report says North Dakota reached pre-COVID admissions by June.

Other findings in the report showed that North Dakota is has the third-longest average length of stay in hospitals but is also in the top five for the number of available beds per capita.

