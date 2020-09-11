Advertisement

Minot school administrators address attendance policies amid potential quarantines

By Sasha Strong
Sep. 11, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public School administrators said missing school due to quarantine will not count against student’s attendance.

Tracey Lawson, the Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education, said that the policy applies in cases where health providers like First District Health Unit advise quarantine due to close contact, symptoms, or in cases of exposure.

That goes for elementary and secondary education.

Lawson said administrators are still working to finalize the policy.

“New things all the time are things that we have to consider as we look at learning overall and all of the circumstances that we have this year,” said Lawson.

Students are asked to stay home if they are sick, and to communicate with teachers to get their assignments.

