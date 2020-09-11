Minot firefighters honor FDNY with Magic City Campus stairclimb

MINOT, N.D. – Members of the Minot Fire Department paid tribute to the 343 New York Firefighters who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks by holding a special stair climb Friday near the football field at Magic City Campus.

Firefighters made the climb multiple times to symbolize the 110 stories of the World Trade Center climbed by New York firefighters 19 years ago.

Participants said they wanted to pay homage here at home despite the larger annual event in Bismarck being canceled due to COVID-19.

Together, they made their way up the east staircase of Minot High in full gear.

“We just wanted to make it as close as we can to what those guys had to experience on 9/11. We have the utmost respect for them and just wanted to give them a little bit of tribute,” said Senior Firefighter Chad Sickles.

Proceeds usually gathered at events go towards the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

You can donate to the foundation here: https://www.firehero.org/donate/

