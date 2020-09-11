Kid COVID-19 cases rose after school started.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The original focus of the Burleigh-Morton COVID Task Force was on young adults. Their numbers were the highest and they were to biggest spreaders of any other age group.

But with Bismarck schools going face-to-face, they’re shifting to the kids.

Local health systems and COVID tracking teams are preparing to be tested. And while the youngest kids don’t have the highest number of cases, they have seen spikes when their environments change. Around the time classes started, there were 70 active cases of COVID-19 for kids six to 14 years old. One week into school, that number jumped to 107 cases. But as of Friday, that number is down to 96.

Bismarck Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said those numbers aren’t driving shutdown talks. “The thing that’s not going to shut us down is the number of positives. The thing that will shut us down is the contact tracing and the parameters around contact tracing which take out so many of our staff,” Hornbacher said. Governor Doug Burgum recently signed an executive order lifting capacities on hours for substitute teachers. And just this week Democrats called for an expansion of paid sick leave for public educators. As schools prepare to increase their capacity, there’s an increased effort for safe practices both in the classrooms and at home. “Their kids are bringing home the education on the importance of wearing a mask from the students to the parents. I think they’re learning at the school level the importance of it, and I think that’s gonna be a key piece to it,” Renae Moch with Burleigh Public Health said. The D-O-H recently announced an expansion to contact tracing efforts, but for the entire state. While classrooms are preparing to fill up, Burleigh and Morton counties reached another all-time high for active cases: 587. Before the school year started, B-P-S said they were going fully in-class, but then made a switch just a few weeks after.

