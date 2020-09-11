Fuel the Fight for cancer patients Friday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – “Fuel the Fight” kicked off their third annual fundraiser event Friday at Dakota Square ARCO.

“Fuel the Fight” raises money for cancer patients in North Dakota who must travel great distances to receive treatment.

A local resident spoke on why he came out to support the cause.

“There’s a lot of things you can put money towards that are good causes. But Minot’s CancerCare center, I think is one of our best examples of what can be done for good,” said Kevin Burckhard.

Ownership of the gas station said they are hoping to raise more than $50,000 for patients at this year’s event. The events wrapped up at 4 p.m., but sales through the end of the day go to the cause.

