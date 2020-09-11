BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four COVID-19 cases have been identified in Trinity Catholic Schools in Dickinson.

Two are active cases and two people have recovered.

When the school is notified of a positive case, administrators began working with a state or stark county health official to begin contact tracing.

Once they finish that process, a health official sends an email to parents if their student needs to quarantine for 14 days.

That email includes the date students can return to school.

“We contact trace, myself that, building principal and the health official, we contact trace so we can inform immediately the parents of those students who are now required to stay home from school,” said Trinity Junior High and High School Principal Fr. Kregg Hochhalter.

Trinity Catholic Schools also has a COVID-19 info-graphic on their school website that displays new, active and recovered cases.

The graphic is updated Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.