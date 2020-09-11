Former UTTC president Dr. David Gipp passes away

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former president at United Tribes Technical College died Friday morning.

Dr. David Gipp served as the college’s president for nearly 37 years, from 1977 to 2014.

UTTC’s current president, Leander McDonald, said Gipp will always be “remembered and honored at United Tribes as one who was dedicated to the advancement and success of others.”

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.