Advertisement

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say that each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s arrest by pointing fingers at one another.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday to address several issues, including whether there will be a joint trial in the case.

Other issues that will be argued include defense requests to move the trial away from Minneapolis.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, and three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

10 dead as California fire becomes deadliest of year

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ADAM BEAM and BRIAN MELLEY
A Northern California wildfire that destroyed a foothill hamlet has become the state’s deadliest blaze of the year.

National

Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday.

National

10 now dead in massive Northern California wildfire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

National

Armageddon-like fire and fury torching West Coast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 100 raging infernos described as "Armageddon" and "cataclysmic" are burning across twelve states, destroying more than 4.3 million acres.

Latest News

News

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in remembrance of victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Americans also are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Daylight Time to honor the nearly 3,000 victims of the attacks.

National Politics

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Russian-linked Ukrainian lawmaker for interfering in the U.S. presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings designed to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden.

News

Pro’s Pointer#19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
There sure has been a lot of uncertainty in the world this year but one of the bright points is fishing participation is through the roof

News

North Dakota businesses to receive $7 million in CARES Act aid

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The federal Economic Development Administration is distributing $6.8 million in CARES Act money to North Dakota businesses to help cover losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Halls Apartment property donated to Minot YWCA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Community partners are coming together to ensure that the land where what’s left of the apartment sits goes to good use.

News

Four COVID-19 cases have been identified in Trinity Catholic Schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Two are active cases and two people have recovered.