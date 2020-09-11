Dickinson FD Auxiliary members honor 9/11 first responders with climb

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Members of the Dickinson Fire Department Auxiliary honored 9/11 first responders this morning by climbing 110 sets of stairs.

That’s how far first responders climbed before the Twin Towers collapsed.

COVID-19 canceled the event that normally happens at the state capitol, so these firefighters hopped on stair steppers at the West River Community Center instead.

Each climber wore full gear and carried a picture with the name of a firefighter who died 19 years ago.

