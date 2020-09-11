Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in remembrance of victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Friday in remembrance of those who perished in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Americans also are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Daylight Time to honor the nearly 3,000 victims of the attacks.

