Author of book on Angila Wilder case to hold signing event Saturday in Minot

By Sasha Strong
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Author C.J. Wynn will be signing books at The Depot in downtown Minot this Saturday.

Doors will open at 2:30. The event will run from 3 to 5 p.m.

Wynn is the author of “Wilder Intentions: Love, Lies and Murder in North Dakota,” a book about the murder of Angila Wilder, and the investigation into her ex-husband Richie and his wife Cynthia.

Masks will be required for the audience.

Books will be available for purchase at the event.

More information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/3195735657169204/

