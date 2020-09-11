Advertisement

Airmen in Minot hold ruck march to honor victims of 9/11

Airmen in Minot hold ruck march to honor victims of 9/11
Airmen in Minot hold ruck march to honor victims of 9/11(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE - Nineteen years ago Friday, America suffered one of the worst tragedies in our nation’s history. Friday morning, airmen from the 91st Missile Security Forces Squadron held a memorial to remember the day, the people, and the moment the country changed forever.

It was a somber morning Friday at Minot Air Force Base, as airmen gathered to pay tribute to the lives lost on 9/11 with a special march.

Operations Officer Sam Waters helped to organize the event after seeing his own last name at ground zero.

“The flag that the shadow warriors will carry on this ruck will fly for 2996 minutes in Charles' honor and will be sent to his family upon the completion of this ruck,” said Waters.

Nearly 100 airmen volunteered to participate.

“We are going to ruck for 2996 minutes, that’s a minute for every person that lost their life in the terrorist attacks on 9/11,” said Security Forces Manager Brian Noethlich.

While different departments at the base have held tributes in the past, Waters said it was an honor to be the first to ruck in remembrance of those lost that day.

“It’s really impactful and meaningful to be able to carry that flag for someone for the next two days and remember somebody that was lost,” said Waters.

For Noethlich it’s even more personal.

“I was there,” he said.

Noethlich said the memorial serves as a reminder to the country and airmen to prepare for the unexpected.

“It’s important for me to be able to get out there with them and talk to them about what happened that day and why we prepare so hard today for what might happen tomorrow,” said Noethlich.

Remembering to never forget.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State health leaders explain when North Dakotans will receive COVID vaccines

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Experts say COVID-19 vaccines could hit the market soon. The North Dakota Department of Health says they could be available in our state as early as November this year. But, not everyone will have access to the first round of vaccines.

News

Kid COVID-19 Cases rose after school started

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The original focus of the Burleigh-Morton COVID Task Force was on young adults. Their numbers were the highest and they were to biggest spreaders of any other age group.

News

Fogarty twins for the win: BHS crowns brother, sister as homecoming king, queen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
At Bismarck High School, this year’s homecoming royalty is doubly special.

News

Former UTTC president Dr. David Gipp passes away

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
A former president at United Tribes Technical College died Friday morning.

Latest News

News

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in remembrance of victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Americans also are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Daylight Time to honor the nearly 3,000 victims of the attacks.

News

Pro’s Pointer#19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
There sure has been a lot of uncertainty in the world this year but one of the bright points is fishing participation is through the roof

News

North Dakota businesses to receive $7 million in CARES Act aid

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The federal Economic Development Administration is distributing $6.8 million in CARES Act money to North Dakota businesses to help cover losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Halls Apartment property donated to Minot YWCA

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Community partners are coming together to ensure that the land where what’s left of the apartment sits goes to good use.

News

Four COVID-19 cases have been identified in Trinity Catholic Schools

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Two are active cases and two people have recovered.

News

ND leads nation in hospital costs

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
North Dakota hospitals have higher costs per person than almost all other states, according to a review by the state’s health care committee.