Airmen in Minot hold ruck march to honor victims of 9/11

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE - Nineteen years ago Friday, America suffered one of the worst tragedies in our nation’s history. Friday morning, airmen from the 91st Missile Security Forces Squadron held a memorial to remember the day, the people, and the moment the country changed forever.

It was a somber morning Friday at Minot Air Force Base, as airmen gathered to pay tribute to the lives lost on 9/11 with a special march.

Operations Officer Sam Waters helped to organize the event after seeing his own last name at ground zero.

“The flag that the shadow warriors will carry on this ruck will fly for 2996 minutes in Charles' honor and will be sent to his family upon the completion of this ruck,” said Waters.

Nearly 100 airmen volunteered to participate.

“We are going to ruck for 2996 minutes, that’s a minute for every person that lost their life in the terrorist attacks on 9/11,” said Security Forces Manager Brian Noethlich.

While different departments at the base have held tributes in the past, Waters said it was an honor to be the first to ruck in remembrance of those lost that day.

“It’s really impactful and meaningful to be able to carry that flag for someone for the next two days and remember somebody that was lost,” said Waters.

For Noethlich it’s even more personal.

“I was there,” he said.

Noethlich said the memorial serves as a reminder to the country and airmen to prepare for the unexpected.

“It’s important for me to be able to get out there with them and talk to them about what happened that day and why we prepare so hard today for what might happen tomorrow,” said Noethlich.

Remembering to never forget.

