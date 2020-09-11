9-Man & Class-A Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kidder County’s double overtime victory over Linton-HMN cemented the Wolves hold onto first-place in the statewide 9-Man football poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich is an unanimous number one in Class-A football again this week.

9-Man Record Pts Last Week

1. Kidder County ( 14) 2-0 74 1

2. Cavalier ( 1 ) 3–0 53 2

3. Lamoure-L/M 3–0 47 3

4. Linton-HMB 1–1 19 4

5. Beach 2–0 17 5

Others: St. John (3-0) May-Port-CG (3-0)

11 Man Record Pts Last Week

1. Langdon Area-E-M (15) 3 – 0 75 1

2. Velva 2 – 0 50 2

3. Lisbon 2 – 0 39 3

4. Oakes 1 – 0 26 5

5. Bowman County 3 – 0 26 RV

Others: Thompson (2-0), Trinity (2-1)

