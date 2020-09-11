Advertisement

9-Man & Class-A Football Polls

Football
Football(WJHG)
By Ryan Farrell
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kidder County’s double overtime victory over Linton-HMN cemented the Wolves hold onto first-place in the statewide 9-Man football poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich is an unanimous number one in Class-A football again this week.

9-Man                        Record      Pts   Last Week  

1. Kidder County ( 14)    2-0      74    1    

2. Cavalier ( 1 )       3–0   53    2    

3. Lamoure-L/M         3–0   47    3    

4. Linton-HMB                1–1 19    4    

5. Beach                 2–0 17    5                            

Others: St. John (3-0) May-Port-CG (3-0)                                                                       

11 Man                        Record      Pts   Last Week                    

1. Langdon Area-E-M (15)  3 – 0 75    1    

2. Velva                 2 – 0   50    2    

3. Lisbon                2 – 0    39    3    

4. Oakes                 1 – 0     26    5    

5. Bowman County         3 – 0     26    RV                           

Others: Thompson (2-0), Trinity (2-1)

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports Spotlight Jonah Harter & Payton Cauthon

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
The Kidder County Wolves have picked up right where they left off last season.

Sports

Emanuel to practice squad

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
At 12 p.m. CDT the NFL allowed all 32 NFL teams to add 16 players to their teams via the practice squad. Here is a list of some former Bison who will be added to the Practice Squad.

News

Friday night football highlights

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT
|
By KFYR-TV Sports
Friday night football highlights

Sports

9-Man and Class-A Football Polls

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
|
By KFYR-TV
9-Man and Class-A Football Polls

Latest News

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Julia Fitterer

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
As a junior on the Century volleyball team, Julia Fitterer’s talent stood out. She was recognized by making the All-State, All-Tournament and All-Conference teams.

Sports

Pro’s Pointer #18

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT
|
By Johnnie Candle
In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle shows us another helpful way to use a vacuum sealer.

News

Procedures set for NDSU football game

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
|
By Valley News Live
North Dakota State’s home football game scheduled for Oct. 3 against Central Arkansas will be played in front of a reduced crowd along with other measures intended to provide a safe game day environment.

Sports

AAA & AA Football Polls

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
|
By KFYR-TV
AAA & AA Football Polls

Sports

Imdieke Field

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Over 40 years ago, Dan Imdieke made his way to start his coaching career in Linton, North Dakota and never left.

Sports

Olympic hockey medalist to lead skills camp this weekend in Minot

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
Olympian Lyndsey Fry, who earned a silver medal in the 2014 games, is in Minot this weekend to lead an overall skills camp at Maysa Arena.