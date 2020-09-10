Advertisement

Williston’s Innovation Academy is now open

Williston's Innovation Academy is now open
Williston's Innovation Academy is now open(KFYR)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston’s newest school, the ASB Innovation Academy, welcomed students and teachers through its doors for the first time this week. The former swimming pool was transformed into a school using community donations.

Not only is renovating an old pool into a school a new concept for the district, but the innovative learning techniques are as well.

Around 270 fifth through seventh grade students were randomly chosen to attend school at the ASB Innovation Academy this year. The school’s capacity is 400, and will eventually include eighth graders. Classrooms and teaching methods allow students to have a more personalized learning experience.

“It focuses very strongly on social-emotional learning as well. So, students really get an opportunity to collaborate, get to work with one another. And then we have our businesses come in and they share how to apply what they’re learning to a real-world learning opportunity, and that’s really what this building is all about,” said WPSD#1 Superintendent Jeffrey Thake.

Construction has taken longer than initially planned.

“We had a slight delay because we had an outbreak of COVID in the middle of July,” added Jeffrey Thake.

So, now the school is coordinating with construction workers to finish electrical work and flooring.

The school is using a $15,000 grant to start its first big collaborative project. Fifth graders are creating a greenhouse, sixth graders will use it to grow plants, and next year, seventh graders will can and sell the vegetables at a famer’s market.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Belcourt schools to begin school year next week with distance learning

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Students at Turtle Mountain Community Schools now have a start date for their fall semester. However, students won’t be returning to face to face learning anytime soon.

News

BPS to go to face-to-face instruction for K-5 on Sept. 29

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck Public Schools will be moving all elementary students to face-to-face, five-day instruction starting September 29.

News

Richland County hosting flu shot drive-thru clinic

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The Richland County Health Department’s Mass Flu Shot Clinic is shifting to a drive-thru format this year due to COVID-19 restrictions in Montana.

News

Third suspect arrested in prostitution sting; bond set

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
The third suspect accused of facilitating prostitution in Bismarck and Dickinson was arrested Thursday morning in Cass County.

News

ND farmers paid highest crop offering for soybeans since beginning of 2020

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Earlier this week, prices of U.S. soybean futures rose to their highest levels since 2018. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that Chinese buyers purchased 664,000 tonnes.

Latest News

News

1 COVID-19 case was identified in Washburn Schools, about a dozen students were quarantined

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
One COVID-19 case has been identified in the Washburn Public School District and about a dozen students had to quarantine.

News

The Wienermobile Has Arrived

Updated: 2 hours ago
So far on the program we’ve celebrated National Chicken Month, we’ve watched Chef Trevor prepare a strawberry lemom mahi-mahi and now we turn our attention to hot dogs.

News

North Dakota firefighters headed to Oregon to help fight deadly blaze

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
After returning home from a 30 day mission in Jordan, Mont., firefighters with the North Dakota Forest Service are headed to Eugene, Ore.

News

Hope’s Home Videos: Cape Sewing Project

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Hope tells us that her mother still had more up her sleeve since we shared their last project together earlier this week.

News

Strawberry Lemon Mahi Mahi

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to show us how to make strawberry lemon Mahi Mahi.