What to know about 2020 North Dakota hunting seasons

MINOT, N.D. – September marks the start of hunting season for a number of animals in North Dakota.

Elk, moose, and deer are all fair game now in North Dakota.

“Archer season is now open, and already some pretty nice animals are being harvested, both some does and some pretty nice buck,” said North Dakota Game and Fish Outreach Biologist Greg Gullickson.

Hunting began on those animals last Friday, and this Saturday, grouse, squirrel and partridge will be added to the list.

“That’s another popular early season, and it looks like the weather is going to be favorable for that,” said Gullickson.

Towards the end of the month young hunters will also get their shot to participate.

“We have our youth waterfall opener that Saturday. We have a youth deer gun season that also opens up in September,” said Gullickson.

Game and Fish officials encourage all archers to turn in deer heads for testing.

“We are asking for your deer heads so we can sample them for chronic wasting disease especially in those units where we already have positive cases,” said Gullickson.

Gulickson said they have found no evidence of any animals in the area impacted by COVID.

If you are new to the state, new to hunting or haven’t hunted in a while visit the North Dakota Game and Fish website to register for a license before hunting: https://gf.nd.gov/

