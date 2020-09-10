Advertisement

Volunteer retires after a decade of tending to MacLean Bottoms gun range

By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After nearly a decade of dedicating countless hours to the MacLean Bottoms shooting range, a long-time volunteer is hanging up his vest and rifle.

It was at the MacLean Bottoms gun range where Skip Balzer spent between 20 to 40 hours a week cleaning up the range and making sure hunters are staying safe.

Over the last couple of months Skip’s health began to decline, which made him take a step back from his volunteer role.

“It’s because of my legs and stuff and I was doing hospital stuff, along with battling cancer,” said Balzer, a retiring Game and Fish volunteer.

It began in 2007, when Balzer started volunteering for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

“From the age of 15, I wanted to work at the Game and Fish,” said Balzer.

After the 2011 flood, Balzer set his sights on the MacLean Bottom gun range.

“It was completely underwater, so all you could see was the tops of the benches and it didn’t look anything like it does, now,” said Balzer.

Balzer spent his days picking up trash and educating hunters using the range. Many days putting in eight to 12 hours.

“Skip is one of those volunteers that he is has probably out in as much time as a full time employee,” said Marty Egeland, education section supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

The range became a second home, so much so, it was named in his honor in 2016.

“It is the Skip Balzer range, and we did name that range after him. The guy has spent thousands of hours down there,” said Egeland.

As his hours went up, so did his age, and his health began to decline. Balzer stepped down as a full time volunteer this year.

“It’s going to be very, very, hard to replace him. I would guess it’s going to take two or three volunteers to replace the amount of time Skip puts in,” said Egeland.

Nowadays, the range continues to be cleaned and maintained, and Balzer still makes weekly visits.

“I make it down there maybe not every night, but I get down there at least three times a week. I would go down there every night if I could,” said Balzer.

As he looks back on the memories made at the range, emotions overflow as he recalls what was once his greatest passion.

“It was my whole life. It means a lot. Yup. That’s my whole life,” said Balzer.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is always looking for volunteers like Balzer to dedicate their time to maintaining resources such as this one. You can find more information on their website, or by calling 701-328-6300.

