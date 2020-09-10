Vaping rates decrease among high school and middle school students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than three million school age youth use e-cigarettes, but new data from the Centers for Disease Control shows that amount may be on a decline. The CDC said vaping rates amongst teens are decreasing for the first time in three years.

Vaping rates among both high school and middle schools students are down from last year. E-cigarette usage has decreased from nearly 28 percent to 20 percent for high schoolers and nearly 11 percent to five percent for middle schoolers.

But with a high number of youth still vaping, state lawmakers are looking at ways to further curb usage. The state interim Taxation Committee has been discussing a sin tax on vape products, but recent studies on the tax have mixed results.

“You can add tax to a lot of things, but it still is not going to deter everybody as we might want it to,” said Sen. Curt Kreun, R-Grand Forks.

Legislative Council members said they’re wary of a sin tax, as studies show an area with the tax could see a decrease in consumption while surrounding areas without the tax or black market products could see an increase in sales.

Lawmakers are still considering potential options regarding vaping issues ahead of the coming session.

