Trinity Catholic Schools move to yellow phase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trinity Catholic Schools in Dickinson are moving to the yellow phase of their restart plan, after Governor Doug Burgum moved Stark County into the moderate risk level for COVID-19.

According to the Trinity Catholic Schools website, the changes include: teachers moving to face-to-face and distance learning, gatherings are limited to 250 people, no unscheduled visitors will be allowed in school buildings, and all activities, including Holy Mass, will be closed to the public.

