TM-CARES supports small businesses on Turtle Mountain reservation

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Tribal Council is now offering a lifeline to small businesses on the reservation to help them open, stay open, and prevent closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Turtle mountain Tribe’s Facebook page, the TM CARES Emergency Assistance Small Business Support Grant is now accepting applications. The grants will give financial assistance in the amount of 10% of a business’s gross annual income, and will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Qualified businesses can apply online here: https://tmchippewa.com/. Businesses must be located within tribal territory to be considered.

