Third suspect arrested in prostitution sting; bond set

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The third suspect accused of facilitating prostitution in Bismarck and Dickinson was arrested Thursday morning in Cass County.

Seventy-year-old Craig Grorud is accused of falsely listing his name as the business owner of the Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck.

Police say employees at Hong Kong Spa and Toyko Q Spa in Dickinson were performing sex acts on customers in exchange for money.

Grorud is charged with facilitating prostitution. His bond is set at $50,000.

