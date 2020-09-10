Taxation committee discusses reasons for a potential fuel tax increase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The tax North Dakotans pay at the pump hasn’t changed in 15 years. The current 23 cents fuel tax remains stagnant, regardless of how much gas prices fluctuate.

But, North Dakota Department of Transportation leaders said a small increase in the tax would not only be beneficial, but may be necessary for upkeep on roads and bridges.

“We’re number 47 in the United States for bridge quality, which means we actually have bridges that we need to inspect. We’re required to now. We’re spending millions of dollars this year and next to inspect all of those bridges to find which are so deficient that they have to be replaced,” said NDDOT Director William Panos.

NDDOT leaders said many neighboring states have increased their fuel tax in the last five years.

